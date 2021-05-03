Obituary: Justin Curry

Justin Curry, 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 18, 2021.
Born in Lawrence, Mass., Justin served in the Navy, earned a bachelor’s of fine arts from the Boston Museum School, and an MFA from Tulane University.
Justin married his wife Pauline in 1966 and had three children. They had a long-lasting and loving marriage.
Justin taught at Westfield State College for 30 years.
The Curry family camped at Dolly Copp yearly and built a cabin in Gorham.
Justin loved art, music, sports, reading and spending time in Gorham with family. Justin had a great sense of humor and loved to make silly jokes. He was a kind and gentle man.
Justin is survived by his three children: David (wife Linda), Christine (husband Joe), and Stephen; and granddaughters Riley and Emily.
Donations welcome to the V. Pauline Curry Scholarship Fund to benefit young people who struggle with mental illness and strive to attend college (checks to WMTC - VPC Scholarship Fund, 187 High Street, Holyoke, MA 01040).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.