June Couture, 84, of Berlin, N.H., passed away at her home on Monday, June 1, 2020, after a period of declining health. She was born in Berlin on July 8, 1935, the daughter of the late Gedeon and Fridoline (Roy) Couture and lived in Berlin the majority of her life. She was employed by New England Telephone and Telegraph Co., the Public Service Co. of New Hampshire and retired from Wausau Paper in 1999. June was a long-time member of St. Joseph Church and presently of Good Shepherd Parish in Berlin.
She is survived by her twin sister Joan Couture of Berlin; brother Donald Couture of Berlin; and by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters, Shirley Lessard, Pearl Guay and Priscilla Berube, as well as a brother Warren Couture.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1 p.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish in Berlin, with interment following in the St. Kieran Cemetery. At June’s request, there was no calling hours. Donations in June’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or to the Children’s Hunger Relief Fund, PO Box 5366, Santa Rosa, CA, 95466. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
