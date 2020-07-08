Jane Ann Hastings, 72, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin. She was born in Rumford, Maine, on April 15, 1948, the daughter of the late Franklin Dexter and Velmer Florence (Harris) Drown. She was raised in Rumford and moved to Berlin over 30 years ago. Jane liked to knit, play bingo, crochet and paint.
Jane is survived by her two best friends Yvonne Ferland and Sandra Belanger both of Berlin. She was predeceased by her partner of 28 years Michael Vashaw.
A Graveside Service in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Milan will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, NH. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
