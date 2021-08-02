Obituary: Hermance A. Pelletier

Hermance A. Pelletier, 99, of Portland, Maine, passed away on Wednesday July 28, 2021, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough, Maine.
She was born in Berlin, N.H., on Dec. 19, 1921, the daughter of John and Josephine (Verrette) Baillargeon and lived in Berlin, N.H. After losing her husband of many years, Jean Baptist Pelletier, she moved to Hindsdale, N.H., and then Portland, Maine.
Hermance enjoyed playing BINGO, puzzles, cooking and playing cards (best cribbage player in town!). She especially loved visiting her many relatives in Canada and loved to travel to various other states to vacation. But her real passion was to spend any time she could with her children and grandchildren, her joy of life. She will be so missed.
Family includes Paul Pelletier and partner Joanne Hanson, Albert Pelletier and wife Gislaine, Roger Pelletier predeceased by his wife Joyce, and Lucien Pelletier (deceased) and his wife Marlene, Diane Pelletier, Jacqueline Doak (deceased), Paulette Witherell and husband James, 13 grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Berlin Friday Aug. 6, 2021, at 12 p.m. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the St. Jude Charities. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
