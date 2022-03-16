Obituary Henry "Buddy" Delisle

After 92 years, on the 13th of March 2022, Henry “Buddy” Delisle was taken by our Lord, and after waiting 5 long years he is finally reunited with Betty, his only love and wife of 62 years.
Buddy was born to Antoine and Maria Delisle in July 1929 in Berlin, the place that would always be his home. He enlisted and served as a Corporal in the US Marine Corps after which he returned to Berlin to propose to and then to marry the love of his life Elizabeth “Betty” Devost Delisle in 1955. Betty predeceased Buddy at the age of 84 on March 13th, 2017.
He mastered many trades, first lumbering with his dad using buck saws and their horses. From there he mastered logging, all metal fabrication, welding, mechanics, but his favorite of all was becoming a blacksmith. He taught welding and blacksmithing at the vocational college and loved helping anyone who was interested. He retired from the James River Paper Mill at 57 as the general maintenance foreman for the entire Berlin operation.
He loved to heat up and work from his garage. He would bring in pieces of wood, old motors, piping, pieces of steel and aluminum, and bed frames. After hours of sawing, sanding, bending, grinding, welding, forging and fabricating with help from his son Michael in his younger days and with Betty inspecting and working by his side, he produced fine-tuned kitchen cabinets, dune buggies, mini-bikes, snowmobiles, trailers, hydraulic wood splitters, chisels and axes, a boat and a spiral staircase. The art of creation was his passion – if he could see it, he could make it.
Buddy was proud to be French Canadian and was a devout participant at Guardian Angel and St. Anne’s Catholic Churches. He loved our many family pets-cats, dogs, and parakeets-and showed us that in kindness and gentleness there is great strength.
He honored his wife and he frequently expressed that their greatest accomplishment was their family. He loved it when his grandchildren came to visit, playing in the backyard, and watching them grow. He is survived by their 5 children and their families: daughter Judy Marie Buteau, daughter Diane Delisle, son Michael and wife Debra, daughter Mary and husband Jim, and daughter Jennifer and husband Michael; 8 grandchildren: Stephanie, Matthew, Jonathan, Jeremy, Jaime, Jessica, Katelyn and Elizabeth; and 8 great-grandchildren: Bryan, Becca, Eric, Madisyn, Cole, Cullen, Katie, and Warden.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 1p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in St. Kieran Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, NH on Thursday, March 17th from 11 AM to 12:30 p.m. prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NHSPCA at nhspca.org. Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
