Obituary: Grace Y. Chevalier

Grace Y. Chevalier, 88, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the St. Vincent de Paul Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Berlin after a period of failing health. She was born in Berlin, N.H. on March 26, 1932, the daughter of the late Adelard and Zelie (Duguay) Albert. Grace lived in Rhode Island for 20 years before returning to Berlin in the 1980s. She worked as the Director of the Holiday Center for 20 years. She was a member of St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, loved playing bingo, and was an excellent artist.
Members of the family include her daughter Debra Ann Laramee and husband Paul of Greene, RI; two sisters Dora Gagnon and Leola Dubois both of Berlin; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Albert “Whip” Chevalier and her brothers Edmond Albert, Horace Albert, Alexander Albert and Arthur Albert.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Berlin. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Activities Fund, 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, NH 03570. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
