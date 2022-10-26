Fernand O. Landry, 92, passed away on Oct. 22, 2022, at his home in Berlin, N.H.
He was born on Oct. 24, 1929, the son of Leo and Gabrielle (Belanger) Landry, and was a lifelong resident of the area.
Fern was a graduate of Notre Dame High School class of 1947. He proudly served in the Army Air Corps from 1947-51, stationed in Germany where he achieved the rank of staff sergeant and participated in the Berlin Air Lift.
He was a member of the VFW White Mountain Post 2520 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Fern served as a forest fire warden for four decades. He was a member of Good Shepherd Parish.
Fern had been employed by the Brown Company and the James River Corp., retiring as superintendent of the wood room, but he always considered himself a farmer and worked the Landry Farm for over 80 years.
He enjoyed spending time at camp in the Swift Diamond and was an avid hunter and fisherman. In more recent years, his life centered around his warm and loving home. He enjoyed hosting daily family socials and telling his favorite stories, and he so was proud of the five generations of loving family that blessed his life. He was the patriarch of the Landry family.
The family includes his children, Allen Shea of Berlin, Carleton Landry and significant other Debbie Becker of Milan, N.H., Dan Landry and wife Claire, Nancy Landry, and Richard Landry and wife Christine, all of Berlin; daughter-in-law Linda Shea of Maine; brother Raymond Landry and wife Lillian of Stark, N.H.; 15 grandchildren: Nicole, Michelle, Jonathan, Roxanne, Sheila, Scott, Ben, CJ, Ernie, Laurie, Ryan, Neil, Derrick, Matthew, and Brayden; many great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years Colleen (Bergquist) Landry in 2015, a son Robert Shea, a sister Theresa Clermont, and a 4-year-old brother Roland.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Family Church in Gorham. Relatives and friends may call on Friday October 28, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Interment will follow in the St. Anne Cemetery. Those who wish may make donations in Fern’s memory to either the St. Anne Restoration Campaign or to Salve Regina Academy, c/o Good Shepherd & Holy Family Parish, 151 Emery St., Berlin, NH 03570. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
