Eli G. Marois, 78, of Berlin, N.H. passed away on Aug. 2, 2022.
He was born in Berlin on Feb. 3, 1944, the son of Alfred and Juliette (Allen) Marois, and was a lifelong resident.
Eli was a graduate of Notre Dame High School Class of 1962 and had attended the University of New Hampshire for two years, as well as New Hampshire Vocational Technical College, where he took electrical courses.
Prior to his retirement, Eli was employed as an electrician for the local paper mill for 41 years, first for the Brown Co., and lastly for Fraser Papers. He was also an Army veteran.
Eli was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, traveling and reading. He also liked doing carpentry work. He was a member of Good Shepherd Parish.
He is survived by his wife, Madeleine Marois of Berlin; daughters, Deborah Hodgdon and husband Jeff of Berlin, and Diana Monthony and husband Mickey of Tavares, Fla.; son, John Marois and wife Kristen of Wilton, N.H.; brothers-in-law Arthur Demers of Gorham, N.H., and Tom Worcester of Hopkinton, N.H.; six grandchildren, Nathan and Emma Monthony, Kenzie Hagen, Lexi Marois, and Sydney and Adam Hodgdon; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Aviana, and Aries; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, as well as his sisters, Claire Demers and Suzanne Worcester.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or to the New Hampshire Food Bank, 700 East Industrial Park Dr., Manchester, NH, 03109. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
