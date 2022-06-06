Obituary David A. "Baldy" Baldassara

David A. "Baldy" Baldassara, 53, of Berlin, N.H., took his final ride on Saturday, June 4, 2022, doing what he loved.
David was born in Berlin on May 22, 1969, the "EZ-4th" son of Dominic and Jean Baldassara. He graduated Berlin High School Class of 1987, and later graduated from the New Hampshire Vocational Technical College in Berlin.
He was honorably discharged from the National Guard following his accident in the fall of 1990 that stole his mobility but not his spirit. He also worked for Isaacson Steel and was most recently employed as a designer for Berlin Foundry.
David had a passion for ATVing and served on the board of directors of the Sunset Riders ATV Club.
He also served on the board for Granite State Independent Living and as vice-president of Enhanced Life Options. He was often found in the outdoors, which he loved, and at the family camp.
David became a justice of the peace so he could officiate during his parents’ renewal of their vows on their 50th anniversary. He later married several couples who were friends. During winter months, he could often be found snow plowing around the neighborhood for family and friends. David had a joy for life and lived life to the fullest. Nothing slowed him down.
Members of the family include his loving parents, Dominic and Jean Baldassara of Berlin; siblings: Nick Baldassara and wife Cecile of Rochester, N.Y., Jon Baldassara of Berlin and Jay Baldassara and wife Shelly of Hooksett, N.H.; nieces and nephews: Lynn Lemay and husband Chris of Epping, N.H., Jessica Baldassara of Lyndeborough, N.H., Justine Baldassara of Lancaster, Lori Szakal and husband LCDR Josh, USN, currently stationed in Yokosuka, Japan, and Daniel Baldassara of Washington, D.C.; a cherished goddaughter Kayleigh Eastman of Lebanon, N.H.; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, many of whom are very close, as well as countless friends.
Relatives and Friends are invited to a walk-through visitation on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations in David's memory to either Granite State Independent Living, 21 Chenell Dr., Concord, NH 03301 or Enhanced Life Options, 55 Church St., Laconia, NH 03246. Stories, memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
