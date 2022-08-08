Cecile Marie (Pomerleau) Bigl, 80, of Berlin, N.H., passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on Aug. 6, 2022.
She was born in Berlin on Jan. 20, 1942, and was the daughter of Jeanne (Frechette) Pomerleau and Alphonse Pomerleau.
She was happiest when she was cooking and her home was filled with family and friends. She loved hosting game nights where her home was always filled with love and laughter.
Cecile is survived by her loving husband Steven Bigl of Berlin; their children Michael Aubin and fiance Kathy Gorman of Berlin, Mark Aubin and fiance Marcy Hanks of Berlin, Michael Allen Bigl of Biddeford, Maine, and Tanya Bigl of Mooresville, N.C. She was blessed with five grandchildren: Nicole, Ashley, Donavan, Lucas and Kaden; two great-grandchildren Megan and Madison; several nieces and nephews and her beloved fur-baby Shane (Shay).
She was predeceased by her parents Alphonse and Jeannette, her sister Muriel Binette, her brother-in-law Raymond Binette and her fur-babies Misty and Teddy.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, those who want to make a donation in Cecile’s memory, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Foundation at alzfdn.org. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.