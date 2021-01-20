Obituary: Anita Duchesne

Anita Duchesne, 81, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Tuesday January 19, 2021 at her home.
She was born in Berlin on Feb. 11, 1939, the daughter of Leon and Laurette (McNeil) Hudon and was a lifelong resident.
She had been employed as a secretary for Attorney James J. Burns and also at Berlin High School.
Anita was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, the Ladies of St. Anne and the local bridge club.
Her family includes her husband Ronald Duchesne of Berlin; sons Brian Duchesne and wife Barbara of North Conway, N.H., and Peter Duchesne and wife Liberty Hardy of Kittery, Maine; grandchildren Chloe and Spencer; brothers Rene Hudon and Normand Hudon; sister Lorraine St. Amant; nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at 1 p.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, which will be livestreamed at facebook.com/bryantfuneralhomes.
Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery. Walk-Through visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 21, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., with social distancing and masks required, at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave. in Berlin. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to North Country Home Health & Hospice, 536 Cottage St., Littleton, NH, 03561, or go to nchhha.org. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
