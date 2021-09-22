On midday Sunday, Sept. 19th, 2021, heaven gained its archangel.
Michael Leo Couhie was born June 6th, 1949, at the Berlin Clinic in Berlin, N.H. Born to Joan Marie Hinchey Couhie and Bernard James Couhie, Michael was their only son. Michael and his parents moved to Milford, Conn. where his father worked as a carpenter, his mother worked as an executive secretary for Bic pen and Michael began his Taekwondo journey at age eight. Michael went on to graduate from Jonathan Law HS in 1967.
In 1971, Michael met and married (in 1972) the love of his life, (Jeanne) Suzanne Bradley, after meeting at the Mittersill Inn where Michael was a bellhop and Suzanne was a waitress. Michael was asked to bring Suzanne’s bags to the dorm and that is where the two begin their lives together. Soon after, they moved across the country and began their dream in California with their two daughters, Erin and Colleen.
Fate soon intervened when Michael’s father passed in 1980 and he was called back to N.H. where his parents had built a small summer cabin in Weare, N.H. This small cabin eventually become the Couhie household in 1981. They raised their two daughters Erin and Colleen and two sons, Jeremiah and Patrick filling the home with many memories. In the end he enjoyed his final days laughing and loving his two beloved granddaughters, Caitlyn and Rose and as always spending time with his one true love Suzanne.
After 23 years as a telephone lineman, in 1990, with his wife Suzanne, Michael opened and operated what became the oldest Tae Kwon Do school in the state of N.H., Riverside/RTH. He travelled to Korea multiple times and achieved the rank of 9th degree black belt before closing the school in January 2020. Together Michael and Suzanne had created yet another family through a mutual love of martial arts and movement.
Michael loved interacting with the local communities and earned a spot in many of these people’s hearts. From community martial arts programs, to substitute teaching, to church volunteer services and cleaning the roads of the state he loved. Michael’s love and effort made its mark, but none so deep as the mark he left on his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 24th, 2021, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at St. Theresa’s Church 158 Old West Hopkinton Rd in Henniker, NH.
The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family. For more log on to holtwoodburyfh.com
