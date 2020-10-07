GORHAM — Brookfield Renewable will perform transmission line work in Gorham from Oct. 2-23. Through the duration of the project, work will take place during daylight hours on Monday through Friday with some work occurring on Saturdays.
The project will consist of using equipment to clear brush and maintenance to the transmission lines located at pole structures 245 through 270 within the railroad right-of-way in Gorham.
The impacted roads will include Church Street and Cross Street. The work will take place near homes located in this area. Residents, pedestrians and drivers are urged to use caution when entering the area to ensure safe access.
Due to weather conditions, the timeline for the work is subject to change without prior notice.
For questions, email nh.inquiries@brookfieldrenewable.com.
