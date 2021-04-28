MILAN —Parents of children eligible for kindergarten for fall 2021 are asked to register now.
To be eligible for kindergarten, a child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30 and must be a resident of Milan or Dummer.
If your child currently attends Milan Village School prekindergarten, it is not necessary to register.
Kindergarten visitation day will be at the end of May.
Registrations for preschool (3-year-olds) and prekindergarten (4-year-olds) is also being accepted for those not currently attending Milan Village School.
Parents can register online at mvsnh.org in the Forms & Admissions tab.
