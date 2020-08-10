The Berlin Quilting Material Girls have been busy making quilts for veterans.
On Saturday, Aug. 15, they will be presenting five quilts to combat veterans.
This year the women became involved in the “Quilts of Valor Foundation,” an organization to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.
The five veterans are Hubert Bouchard and Earl Hawkins who served in World War II; and Lionel Roy, Laurier Letarte and Don Sloan, who served in the Korean War.
The public is invited to attend the event at the gazebo at Veterans Park at 1 p.m. Social distancing and masks are requested.
