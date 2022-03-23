The official start of spring 2022 begins Sunday morning. While our winter was fairly easy, it is time to turn the page on winter. The sun rises before 7 a.m. and sets around 7 p.m. The sun is warmer in the sky.
Ice anglers scramble to get a final jones in before they need to remove their bob houses. April 1 is the last chance to do so before the local conservation officers will write a ticket.
While the edges of ponds and lakes are starting to get thin, there is plenty of safe ice, but that will change almost daily. Time to get the ice picks back out and around your neck. Always better to be safe than to be sorry.
Ice angling appeared to be good this year. After a slow start, there were many pictures on social media of trophy rainbow trout, cusk and bass. It appears that younger anglers really enjoy their time on the ice. Great to see young anglers participating in the sport.
For yours truly, you know about my disastrous ice fishing season. Spring can’t come soon enough for this angler.
In anticipation of open water fishing, snowshoeing into the mountains and checking headwater streams passes the time. Snowpack is on the light side this year. The light fluffy snow evaporates quickly in the Spring sunshine versus the water rich snow that compacts and melts slowly.
Hopefully we will have enough snowpack to keep brooks and streams flowing and cool enough to be favorable for the trout all season.
As the buds begin to swell on the trees in reaction to the warming sun, anglers begin to visit their basements, closets or garages. Equipment emerges for a cleaning and to get prepared for the upcoming season.
April 1 begins the chase for landlock salmon. Salmo Salar Sebago begin to cruise the edges of melting ice looking for the smelt who will soon begin to school at the mouths of inlet streams, awaiting the rush of water to carry the smelt upstream to spawn.
The door to the shop opens frequently for hopeful anglers who wish to upgrade their equipment, be it a rod, a reel or a line.
The anglers who frequent rivers give their waders the flashlight test. Taking the waders into a closet and shining the light down each leg is the only sure way to find a water seeping hole. A couple of small holes can be fixed with Aquaseal. Waders that give a light pattern resembling Swiss cheese will need to be replaced.
Wading boot laces get replaced. No one wants to get to the river or the edge of a pond on opening day and have their hope dashed due to a lace snap. New laces are an inexpensive insurance policy against a short trip to the water.
Fly boxes get checked and those with gaps in the selection enter North Country Angling to be filled with old standby flies as well as some of the new patterns. Anglers are forever hoping to find the pattern that will always catch fish. It has yet to be designed.
Anglers who chase the large holdover trout in the Saco downstream of Davis Park or the equally large holdover rainbow trout in the Connecticut River below the Moore Reservoir, buy streamers that are as long as your hand. “Meat flies” are all the rage for these anglers hoping to catch the fish of a lifetime.
Tip of the Week
If trolling flies are your game, stop by the North Country Angling between noon and 2 p.m. Saturday and meet Scott Biron, New Hampshire’s encyclopedia of trolling lakes and the flies that catch fish.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
