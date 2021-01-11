Gorham — The N.H. Food Bank will be holding a mobile food pantry Thursday from noon-2 p.m. at Chapman’s warehouse at 459 Main Street in Gorham.
On Friday, the Food Bank will do a mobile food pantry from noon-2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 23 Moultonville Road, in Ossipee.
Other mobile food pantries in the North Country this month are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21, in Littleton at the Hitchiner Building at 24 Beacon St., and Thursday, Jan. 28 in Conway at Ham Ice Arena at 87 West Main St.
