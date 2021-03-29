GORHAM — The Meaghan L. Santy Memorial Scholarship is now available for those students who are currently in their second, third or fourth year of college. Meaghan’s family and friends established and continue to provide a scholarship in her memory.
Preference will be given to a deserving candidate enrolled in a business program or attending a Christian college. However, other majors will also be considered and candidates are urged to apply. Qualifying criteria includes a copy of the student’s financial aid form, G.P.A. of 2.8 or better, a brief character reference from the college the student is attending, and a short “needs” statement written by the applicant.
To receive a copy of the application, please call (603) 466-2776 ext. 3003, email donna.theriault@sau20.org, or download it from the school’s website gmhsnh.org. The deadline to return applications to the guidance office at GMHS is May 15.
