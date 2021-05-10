BERLIN — The Berlin Main Street Program with Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce, Granite United Way, White Mountain Rotary and Coos County Botanical Garden will host the Downtown Day of Caring on Friday, May 21.
For the past few years, this has been a very successful day with many volunteers joining in the task of cleaning up after a long winter and making the community look it's best for the summer season.
Organizers are looking for volunteers to help rake, prune, sweep, mulch, weed and plant their way through multiple sites in the downtown area. A few hours of time and some sweat equity is all it takes.
Food will be delivered at all the project areas for all volunteers: hot dogs, chips, drinks and cookies.
As always, community volunteers are the key to the success of the project. Individuals, groups, or families can spend just an hour, entire morning or afternoon. Locations will be set up by the Day of Caring committee.
Groups or organizations wishing to volunteer can sign up by emailing berlinmainstreetprogram@gmail.com or calling (603) 381-1520, (603) 752-3343 or (603) 752-6060.
All participants should bring gardening supplies, if available, including gloves, brooms, rakes, wheelbarrows and other gardening hand tools they may have from home. Other supplies are available on site at Bickford Place Park where volunteers can meet with the committee starting at 8 a.m.
