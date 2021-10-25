WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, along with Representatives Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, announced nearly $2.2. million in additional federal funding to help New Hampshire schools provide students with devices and internet connections that they need to complete their school work from home. The Berlin School District is slated to receive $170,000, the fourth largest allocation after the school districts of Exeter, Franklin and Hollis.
This announcement marks the second round of funding from the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund Program, which Senator Hassan and colleagues successfully worked to establish and fund in the American Rescue Plan. The Congressional Delegation previously announced that 12 New Hampshire schools/school districts were awarded $2.4 million through the first round of Emergency Connectivity Fund Program funding.
“This significant funding headed to schools across New Hampshire will go a long way to help ensure that students don’t fall behind in school because they don’t have internet to complete their homework,” Hassan said. “I led efforts to secure this funding for internet-connected devices in the American Rescue Plan, and I am glad that it continues to deliver for Granite State families.”
“Now more than ever, we need to ensure Granite State students have access to the reliable, high-speed broadband they need to complete their schoolwork, conduct research, connect with their teachers and peers and more,” said Shaheen. “By empowering school districts throughout New Hampshire to expand broadband connections and purchase vital equipment like laptops, this federal funding marks an important step towards achieving this goal.”
“Especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential that our Granite State schools, students, and staff have reliable access to broadband services to keep our communities connected and safe through remote work and remote learning,” said Kuster. “This critical funding – which I helped secure through the American Rescue Plan Act – will help schools across New Hampshire engage online, and I am thrilled to see these dollars supporting Granite State students.”
The Emergency Connectivity Fund Program provides funding to elementary and secondary schools and libraries to provide laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers, and broadband connections for off-campus use by students, school staff, and library patrons in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.