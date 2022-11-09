LANCASTER — Be aware of a telephone scam that tells people that they have missed a court date and they need to send money to rectify the situation. “We do not call people for this, nor do we solicit any money from the public,” said Brian Valerino, high sheriff of Coos County. “This is a scam and if anyone has any concerns to call our office at 603-788-5598. This phone number is apparently showing up on the phone caller ID as well.”

