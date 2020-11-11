BERLIN — Christmas applications for toy and food assistance have begun at The Salvation Army.
The organization will not be taking walk-in appointments at this time due to COVID-19.
Contact The Salvation Army during office hours Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at (603) 752-1644 for more information regarding Christmas sign-ups. Follow "The Salvation Army of Berlin, NH" on Facebook for regular updates.
Assistance is available for toys for children 14 and under as of Christmas day.
Food Basket Assistance is available for those that qualify.
Individuals and families that qualified in 2019 may be automatically eligible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.