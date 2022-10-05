GORHAM — After a successful exhibition last year at the Medallion Opera House, the Opera House Committee has decided to stage another exhibit this year. The Gallery Committee would like to extend an invitation for artists to display their work in a second regional exhibition. This invitation includes artists residing or working in the Northern Androscoggin Valley: Gorham, Shelburne, Randolph, Berlin, Milan, Dummer, Errol, Colebrook, and Groveton. Each artist may submit two works to the exhibition which will run from Nov. 6 through April 2023.
Works must be 2-dimensional and not exceed 48 inches. Works such as paintings, drawings, prints, mixed-media, and collage are acceptable. Photography and reproduction prints are not included. Works should be professionally framed and wired for ease and safety of display. This is to be a non-juried, open invitation exhibition. More information such as submission forms, dates, and times of delivery, opening, and pick-up times can be found online at www.medallionoperahouse.org/androvalleyart.
With any questions, contact Bill Scolere at wrscolere@gmail.com. The gallery has sufficient wall space for approximately 30 pieces. The gallery committee is looking forward to an early November opening for this display at the Medallion Opera House, located in Gorham Town Hall, 20 Park St. Gorham.
