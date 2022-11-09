MANCHESTER — The American Heart Association urges all adults, especially those with a history of heart disease or stroke, to take a look at their immunization status, and stay up-to-date on preventive vaccines, particularly for flu and COVID-19, as these illnesses have been shown to increase risks of stroke, heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases.
Getting a flu shot can prevent the flu and may also reduce the risk of having a heart attack or stroke.
There has been research linking flu infections to the development of cardiovascular disease. Studies have shown:
• People who got a flu vaccine within a year before being hospitalized lowered their stroke risk to 11 percent.
• People over the age of 50 who were hospitalized or in nursing homes and who were at high risk for influenza had lower rates of death, heart attack, mini-stroke and cardiac arrest if they were vaccinated against flu.
• People living with heart failure who got an annual flu shot lowered their chances of dying from cardiovascular disease or any other cause by 18 percent.
“Getting an annual flu shot should be part of routine health care for all individuals and especially for people who are already living with chronic health conditions that put them at higher risk for heart attacks or strokes,” said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA, American Heart Association chief medical officer for prevention. “The potentially serious complications of the flu are far, far greater for those with chronic diseases. This is true not just for older people but even those aged 50 and younger who have a history of high blood pressure, heart disease or diabetes."
Flu season runs from early fall into spring, and health-care officials recommend people get an annual flu vaccine every fall.
Many people with the flu may experience just a few days of aches and chills, but the flu can be deadly for some, including the very young, the elderly and those with chronic health conditions like heart disease, stroke or diabetes.
COVID-19, too, has been linked to increased strokes and heart disease.
The COVID-19 Cardiovascular Disease Registry, established at the onset of the pandemic, produced a number of studies that indicate people with or at risk for cardiovascular disease were more likely to become infected with and die from COVID-19. The research also shows many people experience new heart and vascular diseases after they get COVID-19 and that people hospitalized with COVID-19 have a higher risk of stroke than those hospitalized with influenza or other infections.
The “Journal of the American Heart Association” reported in February 2021 that obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and heart failure — all risk factors related to cardiovascular disease — were four of the top risks for COVID-19 complications.
“We can’t stress enough the connections between COVID-19 and cardiovascular disease. There is clear evidence that people who have heart and vascular disease and even those with cardiovascular disease risk factors are more likely to get COVID and to have more severe complications from the virus," Sanchez said."We also know that COVID is not just a respiratory disease, it can cause heart-related diseases and blood clotting issues in people who have never had those before."
He urged everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine and all recommended boosters, adding, "The side effects of the vaccine have proven to be minimal and far outweigh the greater risk of getting COVID.”
While flu and COVID-19 vaccines are of the utmost importance, other immunizations can help keep people heart-healthy.
The pneumococcal vaccination protects against a common cause of severe pneumonia and is especially important in people 65 and older and others with certain underlying medical conditions.
Shingles, a viral infection caused by the chickenpox virus, has been linked to an increased risk of stroke. More than 99 percent of people aged 40 or older in the United States may carry the dormant chickenpox virus, also known as the varicella-zoster virus, and not even realize it.
There is also research that links human papillomavirus, or HPV, to cardiovascular disease, indicating that women infected with high-risk strains of HPV were more likely to develop heart disease or have a stroke than women not infected with the virus.
“There is still much to learn about how infection and inflammation can impact the cardiovascular and cerebrovascular systems of the body. What we do know is that preventive care, including regular immunizations as appropriate, can save lives,” Sanchez said. “And even if you don’t think you are at high risk for infectious diseases such as the flu or COVID-19, it’s important to think about others you come in contact with who are at risk — your older relatives, young children, people in your family with a history of heart disease and stroke. By getting vaccinated yourself, you can reduce the spread of these deadly infections to others.”
Learn more about important immunizations and other preventive health tips at heart.org.
