BERLIN — When people think of local public schools they regularly think about students, teachers, administrators, bus drivers and a whole host of other individuals, but the often unsung heroes, who play a significant role in the day-to-day lives of students are the school’s nurses.
For those who might not be familiar with the school nurse’s role in the day-to-day activities of a school, their activities can be quite complex depending on the circumstances and needs.
“Some people think school nurses just hand out ice packs and bandages,” Berlin Elementary School Registered Nurse Catrina Annis said. “But there is a lot more to it than that.”
Annis said while no day can really be classified as a “typical day,” it is common to see nurses spending at least some portion of every day administering scheduled medication for students or giving medicines on an as-needed basis; answering and returning phone calls and emails on any number of medical issues from parents, teachers and providers; completing various forms of paperwork, taking care of student injuries and illnesses.
Annis said one of the things she loves about the job is that it is pretty exciting with something new happening every day. Nurses have to be on their toes as they have to handle any emergency medical situation that arises throughout the day.
Berlin Middle High School Registered Nurse Lynn Mercier said nurses get multiple visits a day from students and staff members needing evaluation or determinations as to whether they should be sent home. Mercier said one of the important aspects of the job is to develop health plans for students, especially those that may present with medical or social/emotional health issues.
Mercier said during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses were the ones primarily responsible for conducting contact-tracing activities, which she said could often take as much as four hours per day to perform. Mercier did say she was thankful that the nurses were no longer having to do contact tracing as they are quite busy with their many other job responsibilities during the day.
Annis and Mercier have both served as school nurses for quite some time. Annis said she has been a school nurse for eight years, while Mercier has 12 years as a school nurse and before that worked in the private sector as a nurse. For this story, The Berlin Sun also interviewed BES Nurse Lindsey Plante who was working her second day for the district.
Plante said so far she really loves the job, noting she enjoys building relationships with the students. She added that the part of her job she doesn’t love is doing paperwork, saying that everything nurses do at the school must be documented, even handing out a Band-Aid to a student.
Annis said one of the things she loves about the job is being able to be a bright light in a student’s day.
Mercier said she loves the feeling of knowing when she has helped to fill a gap in a need that a student has that might not be filled through some other conduit. She said giving students the health care they need is very rewarding and she enjoys the appreciation she gets from students and parents on a job well done.
In addition to the day-to-day work the nurses perform, they also are directly involved in long-term care for the students. For instance, Annis said at the younger age level they work with students to help them build a foundation for being healthy, which includes teaching them about engaging in healthy activities including how to eat healthily.
Mercier said that at the older age level, one of the roles of the nurses is to help students find a balance between their academic success and their emotional health and well-being. Mercier said the nurses at the middle high school, which includes herself and Nurse Pauline Duquette, work with school counselors on keeping students not only physically fit, but mentally and socially fit as well. Mercier said in a crisis, the school nurses are often a student’s first point of contact when a need arises.
With a limited amount of hours in a day, when do the nurses find time for breaks or other similar activities? They don’t said Annis, Mercier and Plante. Often the nurses don’t get any breaks throughout the day, including lunch.
Annis said that often students come in with medical needs while nurses are eating lunch and as the students come first, sometimes lunch has to take a back seat. In fact, during the Sun interview, Annis was needed to help a student with a medical emergency, which she promptly took care of.
While the pay working as a nurse in the public school system is not as lucrative as a job in the private sector, all three nurses said they had very specific reasons for choosing this career path.
Annis said she began working as a school nurse because of the amazing hours and having two kids herself, it allows her to be able to go to every function her children are involved in.
Mercier said she began working as a school nurse when her son, who is now a senior, began school and the position has allowed her the opportunity to work independently and in many respects be her own boss.
Plante said she has tried different areas of nursing and found she did not enjoy any of them, but since she has always wanted to work with children, she said she felt that this career was the perfect one for her skill set and life goals.
Even though school hours are often better than those in a hospital, all three nurses said their day does not end when school lets out. Annis said it is common to receive calls from parents and staff members after hours, asking specific questions regarding a variety of medical issues.
“We (nurses) are the only medical professionals in the building,” Annis said. “Because of that, everyone expects you to know what to do.”
The nurses, though, don’t work in a vacuum. All three said they regularly are on the phone with a variety of medical providers in the community including dentists, doctors and mental health professionals to make sure they are providing students and staff the best possible medical care and guidance. They also all work together, even between schools, to brainstorm issues and help each other determine the best course of action for students.
In many respects, the school nurses are the first line of defense, not only for the schools themselves but also the community at large as medical issues in the school, especially in the case of the COVID-19 pandemic, can spread beyond the four walls of the school building.
School nurses are on the front lines when it comes to the school’s overall wellness program as well as the school’s emergency management preparedness. In this respect, they are not only responsible for day-to-day health concerns, but also the district’s overall health and wellness strategy.
If there is any drawback to the nurses’ role it is that they said they would like to be better compensated for all the roles they perform at the district. Annis and Mercier both said that often school nurses are not compensated for the overall level of care they provide to students. With over 1,000 students and over 250 staff members and only four school nurses, each nurse is effectively responsible for some 300 individuals' health while they are on school grounds.
That being said, none of the three seem to have plans to do anything else as each said they thoroughly enjoy all of the challenges and opportunities afforded being a school nurse.
