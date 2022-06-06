PINKHAM NOTCH — When one thinks of running the Delta Dental Mt. Washington Road Race, there are thoughts of the relentlessly steep climb, the length of the course, the weather, the competition and the sense of accomplishment when done.
Sponsored by Delta Dental, the race ascends the Mt. Washington Auto Road from Pinkham Notch, N.H., to the 6,288-foot summit of Mt. Washington. This year's race is planned for June 18.
Making this race especially enticing to runners from around the world is the unrelenting grade, Mt. Washington’s famously high winds, precipitation, and unpredictable temperatures.
Prizes include $1,000 apiece for the first male and female finishers, smaller cash prizes for the next five men and women and the top three male and female masters (over 40), prizes for the first male and female finishers from New Hampshire, and a $5,000 bonus for setting a new course record.
There is often a sense of pride sprinkled with humility and proud family and friends. In addition to all the good cheer, there are many Coos County residents who will receive much needed, quality dental care as a direct result of this race.
Over the past decade, Coos County Family Health Service has received more than $208,000 from the Delta Dental Mt. Washington Road Race.
Coos County Family Health Services is a non-profit, community-based organization with a mission to bring quality health, dental and social services to the rural area surrounding the Mount Washington area regardless of income or insurance status.
Coos County Family Health Services fills a vital need for quality health and dental care services in an area that would otherwise be underserved and require residents to travel great distances to receive care.
The donations have allowed CCFHS to start a school-based oral health program to support dental care in area youth. CCFHS was able to open a dental clinic in Berlin to provide dental care to people of all ages regardless of income level. They have also been able to start a denture discount program to help those in need.
According to CCFHS CEO, Ken Gordon, “It simply would not have been possible for us to have established a safety-net dental clinic here in the North Country without the support of the Mt. Washington Auto Road and Delta Dental.”
In addition to the direct service provided to local residents, the funds also allowed CCFHS to expand the number of dental suites in their clinics, purchase new dental equipment to better serve their patients, and to enhance the air filtration systems in their clinics.
“We can’t say thanks enough to the race participants and the staff of Delta Dental and the Mt. Washington Auto Road for their generous support. Together, we’ve made great progress towards the goal of ensuring that everyone has access to dental care,” said a grateful Ken Gordon.
So, when runners are setting off to conquer the mountain, they can think of all the smiles they are helping in the surrounding area. Who knows, maybe one of those smiles will greet you at the top of the mountain? More can be learned about CCFHS here coosfamilyhealth.org.
