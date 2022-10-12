CONCORD — The New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic Violence defines domestic violence as “a pattern of coercive behavior used by one person to gain and maintain power and control over another in the context of an intimate or familial relationship.”  It can come in the form of emotional, physical, or sexual violence from the very person who is supposed to provide love, safety, and support. 

Common tactics used to achieve power and control over someone are done through isolation, using privilege, threats, name-calling, financial abuse, using children/pets, and/or minimizing, denying or blaming their victims for their abusive behavior.  According to the ”Violence Against Women in New Hampshire Report,” 33.4% of women and 1 out of 4 males experienced intimate partner violence. Coos and Upper Grafton County are not immune to this violence. 

