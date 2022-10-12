CONCORD — The New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic Violence defines domestic violence as “a pattern of coercive behavior used by one person to gain and maintain power and control over another in the context of an intimate or familial relationship.” It can come in the form of emotional, physical, or sexual violence from the very person who is supposed to provide love, safety, and support.
Common tactics used to achieve power and control over someone are done through isolation, using privilege, threats, name-calling, financial abuse, using children/pets, and/or minimizing, denying or blaming their victims for their abusive behavior. According to the ”Violence Against Women in New Hampshire Report,” 33.4% of women and 1 out of 4 males experienced intimate partner violence. Coos and Upper Grafton County are not immune to this violence.
In 2021, 434 individuals received services due to domestic violence, 39 due to stalking, and 200 to sexual violence with 73 children being victims of sexual abuse. These numbers only represent those who were able to seek support and do not account for the individuals and families that are suffering in silence and isolation.
There is help and hope. The Response to Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Center provides free and confidential services to those impacted by violence. The center has a variety of trauma-informed services to empower and support survivors. Through advocacy, education, referrals and empowerment, survivors can begin their healing journey. Response has locations in Berlin, Lancaster, Littleton and Colebrook to help ensure access to service as well as a 24/7 support line at (866) 662-4220. For more information or to volunteer with Response and help build safer communities, promote healthy relationships, and create a cultural change visit responsenh.org.
