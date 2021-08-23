NORTH COUNTRY — Following the full approval by the Food and Drug Administration of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, North Country Healthcare announced Monday that it will be requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all employees.
North Country Healthcare includes Androscoggin Valley Hospital along with other hospitals and medical facilities in northern New Hampshire.
In its news release announcing the requirement, North Country Healthcare officials wrote: "North Country Healthcare recognizes the sensitivity of individual choice regarding vaccination, but remains steadfast in its commitment to ensure that those being cared for in its facilities and homes are protected, as best able, from COVID-19. As such, NCH will continue to require that its providers, staff, vendors, and volunteers receive complete COVID-19 vaccination by Friday, Oct. 22, which represents 60 days following the date of full Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Legitimate medical or religious exemption/accommodations will be granted to providers and employees."
North Country Healthcare, the mission of which is to assure consistent, high quality, accessible and integrated health care across the communities it serves, continues to advocate for vaccination as the best method to protect its providers, employees, volunteers and general public from the spread of COVID-19.
The news release continued, "This conviction has its foundation in data which reinforces the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, including the mitigation of new and emerging threats such as the Delta variant. Vaccination is the best way to end the current public health crisis."
“I appreciate our team members’ desires to make the decision that is right for them, individually,” said Tom Mee, chief executive officer of North Country Healthcare. “However, NCH will not be deterred in achieving the greater good — the health and wellbeing of our community members. As the dominant health-care provider in the North Country, we felt, and continue to feel, that it is in the best interest of our patients, providers and staff to enact this vaccination requirement.”
“Although our low density of residents in the North Country has provided us shelter from significantly high numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we recognize that the Delta variant poses a threat to the health and well-being of everyone, especially those who remain unvaccinated,” said Ed Laverty, North Country Healthcare Incident Command chairperson. “We ask everyone to follow the CDC’s recommendations including receiving the vaccine, wearing facemasks and social distancing.”
“The NCH Board of Directors unanimously supports this critical vaccine mandate,” said Jim Hamblin, board chairperson. “The proven effectiveness of the vaccine, in reducing community transmission, is well documented. We will continue to ensure that our healthcare facilities have the resources and support to serve the residents of, and visitors to, the North Country.”
To date, more than 130 health-care systems nationwide have required their employees to have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available throughout the North Country. For a list of locations and additional information, go to northcountryhealth.org/SleeveUpNH.
