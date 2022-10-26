WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — Members of the public can now dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, at the White River Junction, Vt. and Manchester Veterans Affairs Medical Centers on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for National Medication Take Back Day.
The VA is aligning with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, welcoming non-veterans to its health facilities across the nation for the purpose of safe and secure drug disposal on designated dates.
Any member of the public is welcome, whether or not they have any affiliation to veterans or the VA.
“We are pleased to welcome non-Veteran members of our community to Manchester VA Medical Center for our first-ever public VA Take Back Day. I encourage people to dispose of old and unused prescriptions in this safe and secure manner,” said Kevin Forrest, medical center director. “It’s important for each of us to clean out our medicine cabinets regularly and to dispose of medications to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our environment.”
This action is the result of legislation signed into law by President Biden on July 29, 2021. The Dispose Unused Medications and Prescription Opioids Act requires VA to establish designated time periods when Veterans and non-Veterans can dispose of opioids and other controlled substance medications at covered VA facilities. A covered facility is a VA medical facility with an onsite pharmacy and/or a physical location dedicated for law enforcement purposes.
Michael McGee, acting chief of police at the White River Junction VA Healthcare System explained “If you’ve never been to our facility, there will be signage indicating the building with a drop-off receptacle.”
Civilians who can’t participate in VA Take Back Days can use DEA’sPublic Disposal Locations Search Toolto find year-round collection sites. DEA holds twice yearly Take Back Days, on the last Saturday in April and October.
Veterans enrolled for VA care can bring their expired and unused medications to their VA site of care for disposal at any time by contacting their local VA police service or VA pharmacy.
For more information, contact Manchester VA’s Deputy Chief Keith Dillon (603) 661-3677 or White River Junction VA’s Public Affairs Officer Katherine Tang (802) 295-9363 ext. 5880.
