WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — Members of the public can now dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, at the White River Junction, Vt. and Manchester Veterans Affairs Medical Centers on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for National Medication Take Back Day.

The VA is aligning with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, welcoming non-veterans to its health facilities across the nation for the purpose of safe and secure drug disposal on designated dates.

