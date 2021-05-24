Washington — The state’s Congressional delegation announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is awarding the state $8.95 million to hire and train public health workers.
U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Representatives Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) and Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) welcomed the announcement that the award will go to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Specifically, the funds are allocated through the delegation-backed American Rescue Plan that will allow the state and local communities to hire and train public health workers to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and future public health challenges.
“Public health workers are the backbone of our local, state and national response to the COVID-19 pandemic, working tirelessly to trace this virus, put shots in arms, lead community outreach and more,” said Shaheen.
“The COVID-19 pandemic made clear the importance of investing in and growing our public health workforce,” Hassan said. “This federal funding to New Hampshire can strengthen our states’ public health infrastructure, including by hiring more school nurses and additional community health workers to reach underserved communities. Not only will this funding help address the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will also ensure that we are more prepared to handle any future public health emergencies that may arise.”
“Every day here in New Hampshire and across the country, we are getting closer to crushing this virus thanks to the tireless efforts of our public health workers,” said Kuster. “I’m thrilled this critical funding from the American Rescue Plan is heading to our Granite State public health workers to ensure they have the resources and expertise they need to keep our communities safe long after the COVID-19 public health crisis.”
“Since the start of this pandemic, New Hampshire has relied on our public health workers to keep our families, friends, and communities safe. They have done all we have asked and more,” said Pappas. “While there is light at the end of the tunnel, we know there is still great need for well-trained public health workers in our state. That is why it is critical that we secured this American Rescue Plan funding to allow our state and local communities to hire and train public health workers to address COVID-19 and realize a healthier future for New Hampshire.”
Shaheen and Hassan are members of the bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers that has steered negotiations of COVID-19 relief, and the delegation worked to secure the passage of the American Rescue Plan to respond to the full scope of this public health and economic emergency.
The delegation recently announced that the state and Granite State communities will receive more than $1.4 billion in COVID-19 financial relief, as well as nearly $10.7 million to combat the substance use disorder epidemic and support mental health services in New Hampshire.
That’s in addition to $350.5 million to help schools safely re-open and support students, $20.2 million to help community health centers expand access to vaccines and $40.9 million to help expand COVID-19 testing in Granite State schools. The delegation has also announced funding from the legislation to strengthen home visiting services for vulnerable families and support COVID-19 vaccination efforts in underserved communities in the state.
