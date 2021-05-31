GROVETON — Groveton is one of the three New Hampshire schools selected to receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center.
The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Groveton School, Londonderry Middle School and Portsmouth Middle School in Portsmouth as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.
This year, the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils program will have completed 40 states and will make its way into all 50 states in the coming years.
“Healthy kids are the foundation of a healthy state,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “Thanks to Jake and the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, these three schools are on their way to getting state-of-the-art fitness centers that will help foster a healthy lifestyle from an early age. I look forward to joining Jake and his team when these centers are ready to be unveiled.”
Jake Steinfeld, chairman and CEO of Body by Jake and chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils, said: “We had an overwhelming response from elementary and middle schools throughout the great state of New Hampshire. None of this would have been possible without the incredible support of Gov. Sununu, who helped make this campaign a huge success by putting the health and well-being of children first. Three schools really embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world. I’m thrilled to announce that Groveton School, Londonderry Middle School and Portsmouth Middle School are all being awarded a brand new $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers. Congratulations to all, we look forward to visiting these three schools during our ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall!”
Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. Fitness in Motion provides all the fitness equipment, which is manufactured right here in the United States. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.
