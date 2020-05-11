WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) announced with Representatives Annie Kuster (NH-02) and Chris Pappas (NH-01) that New Hampshire rural hospitals and health care providers will receive $115.4 million in a third installment of federal grants established under the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that was passed by Congress and signed into law. In total, the law includes $100 billion for health care providers. The first $30 billion was disbursed to providers throughout the country earlier this month and included $164.5 million for those in the Granite State. In a second allotment announced earlier this week, New Hampshire providers received nearly $16 million, and an additional $10.8 billion from that tranche of funding will be soon be made available for providers in New Hampshire and across the country.
By standing firm in negotiations on the COVID-19 response legislation signed into law last week, Senator Shaheen and the delegation helped secure an additional $75 billion in funding for health care providers that are providing frontline treatment to COVID-19 patients.
“Now more than ever, we need to ensure that health care is accessible to all who need it, which is especially critical in our rural communities. Our rural hospitals and providers have been forced to furlough hundreds of workers and are struggling to keep the doors open as we deal with the greatest health crisis of our time,” said Shaheen.
“Rural hospitals and health care providers are facing enormous challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and this CARES Act funding will help save lives in rural communities across our state,” said Hassan. “Especially given recent layoffs, it’s critical that our rural health care providers have the resources they need not only to support COVID-19 patients, but also to continue to treat everything from heart attacks to car accident injuries.”
“This unprecedented health crisis has put immense financial strain on rural New Hampshire hospitals and health care providers, and revenue shortfalls as a result of this pandemic have forced many to furlough workers,” said Kuster. “This CARES Act funding will help to ensure that our hospitals in rural Granite State communities have the resources they need to continue caring for patients and keep our communities safe.”
Following conversations with Granite Staters and during negotiations of the CARES Act, Shaheen called on Senate leadership to prioritize a number of health care-related issues in the legislation, including a boost in funding for health care providers on the front lines. Heeding a bipartisan call led by Shaheen and Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), last month, the Trump administration agreed to address Medicare’s Accelerated and Advance Payments Program interest rates for health care providers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic in future economic response legislation. To date, New Hampshire providers have received $689 million in upfront payments through this program to mitigate the economic shortfall caused by the pandemic.
In total, Congress has now provided $175 billion for grants for health care providers. Last week, Congress passed a fourth coronavirus response bill to replenish federal funds for small business assistance programs, bolster support for hospitals and providers on the frontlines and to ramp up testing for COVID-19. This legislation includes an additional $75 billion in health care provider grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.