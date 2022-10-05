BERLIN — On Friday, Sept. 30, Coos County Nursing Home reported that eight residents and five employees are positive for COVID-19.
The outbreak is currently contained to the second floor of the nursing home. It is recommended by the Public Health Department that there is no communal dining and all residents on the second floor should consume their meals in their rooms and not hold group activities until the outbreak is cleared. The home will offer individual and doorway activities to second floor residents.
Visitors are welcome regardless of the outbreak status. However, it is recommended everyone follow the core components of COVID-19 infection control and prevention. Residents and visitors should wear a mask at all times during their visit and keep 6 feet apart from others. Visitors are asked to perform frequent hand hygiene - on arrival, during visits, and on departure- and limit the touching of surfaces in the building.
Vaccination for COVID-19 continues to be recommended by the CDC, and is available at local pharmacies and through Coos County Family Health Services. Coos County Family Health is hosting COVID-19 Bivalent vaccine and flu vaccine clinics on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 to 11:45 a.m. at the Page Hill Clinic. Call (603) 752-2900 to schedule an appointment. For more information visitCoosFamilyHealth.org.
