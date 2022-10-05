BERLIN — On Friday, Sept. 30, Coos County Nursing Home reported that eight residents and five employees are positive for COVID-19. 

The outbreak is currently contained to the second floor of the nursing home. It is recommended by the Public Health Department that there is no communal dining and all residents on the second floor should consume their meals in their rooms and not hold group activities until the outbreak is cleared. The home will offer individual and doorway activities to second floor residents. 

