BERLIN — Coos County Family Health has long provided a program to women in the area that many living in our region may not be aware of.
Titled the New Hampshire Healthy Lives Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, the program is funded through the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
According to Celeste Coulombe, who is the resident cervical cancer coordinator, CCFH serves women 21-64.
According to Jolene Girard, who serves as the resident cervical cancer screening clerk, patients may have Medicare A, but not Medicare B to qualify.
Girard said the program is designed for women who are uninsured or underinsured, although those with insurance who have extremely high deductibles are considered to be uninsured for purposes of the program. Girard said a high deductible can be defined as $500 and up.
Coulombe said the program has been in existence since the late 1990s.
Girard said she first came onboard and was working on the program in 2004, back then in one fiscal year CCFH had 175 women participate in the program. She said now, following the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, the program’s enrollment is a fraction of what it once was as the ACA covers many of the procedures that were meant to be covered under the program.
Breast and Cervical Cancer Program Director Valerie Hart said, however, there are many women in the community who don’t realize they are eligible for the program and that it could reduce their costs.
The program pays for screenings including a clinical breast exam, mammogram, pelvic exam and a Pap smear. It also covers diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasounds, surgical consultations, aspiration of breast cyst, breast biopsy, stereotactic biopsy and colposcopy for those who qualify.
Girard said the program receives patient referrals from AVH, the front office staff at CCFH and those who hear about the program through various state-based advertising promotions. She said a lot of the clients CCFH sees are repeat clients with some having been in the program since the early 2000s.
Hart said participation in the program generally requires a visit with a CCFH provider, although it was noted that there is not a specific provider that needs to be seen to participate in the program and if a woman already has a provider, they can use that medical professional.
Girard said the program has other cost-saving benefits. She noted that as part of the program, if a woman is diagnosed with either breast or cervical cancer and is uninsured, she can be enrolled in Medicaid for a period of time, which can be renewed. That period of time is six months for cervical-related issues, while it is one year for breast cancer.
Girard said there are financial-based eligibility requirements that are determined based upon whether a patient has insurance, the size of their family and their yearly income. Once cleared for the program they then can be eligible for screenings and diagnostics under the program.
The three women the Sun interviewed said in the past they conducted outreach training programs for women to educate them about the program and other services offered by CCFH, but the outbreak of COVID-19 limited their ability to continue such outreach.
They all said it is important that women know about the service and that they may qualify for the free screenings and diagnostics offered.
