The following students were named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. Students named to the Dean's List are enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.
Students who earned highest honors include Brianne Morneau, Kelsey Alimandi, Haily Knapp, and Parker Ayotte, all of Berlin; and Delaney Holmes, Bryce Gauthier, Bronson Paradis, all of Gorham.
Students who earned high honors include Matthew Landry, Sydney Hodgdon, Alexis Griffin, Aiden Wood, Myra Arsenault, Paul Hernandez, and Joshua Berthiaume, all of Berlin; Olivia Chaloux, Liqi Li, all of Gorham; and Kayden Dube of Milan.
Students who earned honors include Shy Henry, Joslyn Lanteigne, and Samuel Essig, all of Berlin; Liam Lake of Gorham, and Brandon Weeks of Milan.
