Thursday, Jan. 19

“Guys and Dolls” at The Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center at 39 Main St, in Plymouth. The Educational Theatre Collaborative at Plymouth State University will perform the musical comedy Jan. 19-21 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 21 and 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at flyingmonkeynh.com.

