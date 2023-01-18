“Guys and Dolls” at The Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center at 39 Main St, in Plymouth. The Educational Theatre Collaborative at Plymouth State University will perform the musical comedy Jan. 19-21 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 21 and 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at flyingmonkeynh.com.
Friday, Jan. 20
"Little Women" at the Majestic Theater. 7 p.m. at 32 Main Street in Conway. The musical "Little Women," based on Louisa May Alcott's famous novel, is being staged by Arts in Motion Theater Co. in Conway for the next two weekends, with performances tonight at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to artsinmotiontheater.com.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Sunday, Jan. 22
Bill Koch League Ski Club.1:30-3:30 p.m. at Great Glen Trails, 1 Mount Washington Auto Road, Gorham. The club for first-eighth graders, is the youth league of the New England Nordic Ski Association and emphasizes having fun, making new friends, and learning and improving skills all while sliding on snow. To join the club or for more information, go to greatglentrails.com/bkl.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Nordic Meisters at Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1 Mount Washington Auto Road in Gorham. Ski against the clock in the skate and/or classic division, choosing either the long course (about 5k) or the short course ( about 3km), or both. Or ski untimed. For details, call (603) 466-3988.
Hoot Night Open Mic with Host Jonathan Sarty at Wildcat Inn & Tavern. 6-8:30 p.m. at 94 Main St. in Jackson. For details, call (603) 383-4245.
Jan. 27-29
The Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition at Great Glen Trails. Teams from all over the Northeastern part of the United States will sculpt throughout the weekend and finish at noon on Jan. 29. Spectators can view the entire process, or come or come on Sunday to see the finished products. Go to jacksonnh.com for details.
Monday, Jan. 30
2024 Eclipse Planning for Businesses, Town Officials and the Public. 11 a.m.-noon at the Medallion Opera House, Gorham. This nusiness planning event will discuss planning for tourism during the 2024 eclipse. Register at gorhameclipse.eventbrite.com.
