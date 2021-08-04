By Lily Bohlke, New Hampshire News Connection
CONCORD — New polling conducted by Hart Research and ALG Research finds many New Hampshire voters think it's important that wealthy individuals and corporations pay what's described as their "fair share" of taxes. The pole was conducted July 10-14, surveyed 401 registered voters, and has a margin of error of ±5.0.
President Joe Biden's economic proposals include several tax code changes for only the highest-income Americans, many of whom now pay little or no tax.
The proposals would raise corporate taxes, raise income taxes on people making more than $400,000 a year, and tax capital gains at the same rate as income for high earners.
Maggie Fogarty, program director with American Friends Service Committee in New Hampshire, said investments are needed in affordable child care, renewable energy, access to health care, housing and more.
"It's long past time for us to end these corporate tax giveaways and the loopholes for the wealthy," said Fogarty, "so that we can shift our focus to investing in community well-being."
More than 60 percent of New Hampshire voters support the changes to help fund Biden's "Build Back Better" economic plans, and more than 70 percent support proposals to establish a wealth tax or tax on assets.
State Sen. Becky Whitley (D-Concord) said many of her constituents are benefiting from funds distributed as part of the American Rescue Plan, including the Child Tax Credit advance payments.
Whitley said she thinks it's clear that economic relief is working, but says more is needed — and the current tax code isn't sustainable for working people.
"We also have an opportunity to make health care, long-term care for older folks, child care, college, housing and many other services more affordable for working people," said Whitley, "and expand Child Tax Credits for most families."
The poll also found unaffiliated voters, meaning those not associated with either the Republican or Democratic parties, were more likely than voters overall to support these progressive tax measures.
