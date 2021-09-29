CONCORD — A new study of the pandemic’s effect on people in their prime working years shows every state’s employment rate dropped, some significantly due to the coronavirus.
The Pew Charitable Trust used U.S. Labor Department statistics to compare the percentage of people between the ages of 25 and 54 years old who were working before and during the pandemic.
Nationally, the percentage of employees in their prime working years fell from 80 percent in 2019 to 75.8 percent in 2020 during the height of the pandemic.
“This means that for every 100 people of prime working age, about four fewer were employed in 2020 than in 2019 as the pandemic stifled economic activity for much of the year,” said Jeff Chapman, director of state fiscal health for Pew. “The new downturn dealt all but three states their largest annual declines in the prime-age employment rate in more than 10 years.”
New Hampshire has a higher percentage of people in the prime category than the national average, 86.5 percent, while the number dropped to 81.8 percent.
However, the 4.7 percent drop is above the national average of 4.3 percent, along with Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, while Vermont and Maine experienced slightly less job loss than the national average.
“Some of the hardest-hit jobs were those in leisure and hospitality. Casinos, hotels, and other attractions closed or scaled back operations for months in Nevada, accounting for about two-thirds of the state’s annual average job losses among people of all ages,” according to the authors of the report. “Air travel to tourism-dependent Hawaii ceased nearly completely as the pandemic struck.”
While New Hampshire’s tourism and hospitality industry were hit hard by the pandemic, other sectors of the state’s economy experienced little impact.
“Data in early 2021 pointed to a recovering labor market that still had a long way to go. The national percentage of employed 25- to 54-year-olds was 77.8 percent in July,” the report noted “suggesting that the rate had rebounded by an estimated three-quarters from its initial drop to 69.6 percent in April 2020 when the pandemic triggered business closures.”
New Hampshire’s employment ratio for prime workers has traditionally been between 82 and 84 percent, but increased to above 86 percent prior to the pandemic and was 86.6 percent in December 2019.
The prime-age employment-to-population ratio is an economic indicator that provides a broader view of labor market conditions than the unemployment rate, which excludes those not looking for work.
Ratios are also influenced by changes in the population and demographic shifts.
“The ratio decreases when the number of 25- to 54-year-old workers in a state either declines faster or increases slower than the population for the same age group,” the report’s authors note. “Although the prime-working-age population dipped in nearly half of states last year, the loss in corresponding employment was even greater, so their rates declined.”
New Hampshire has a growing percentage of older citizens, with fewer babies born. The migration into New Hampshire from other states is largely responsible for the increase in the state’s population, according to figures from the 2020 U.S. Census.
Low-wage earners
The Pew report notes stark disparities in workforce segments over the pandemic recession ending in April 2020.
“Low-income workers, in particular, have struggled to regain a foothold in the economy as they are often employed in industries most upended by the pandemic, such as restaurants and hotels,” the authors wrote. “The same is true of younger workers: The 2020 employment-to-population ratio for those under age 25 fell nationally even more sharply than for those in their prime working years, compared with the year earlier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.