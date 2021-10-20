GROVETON-STRATFORD — A “consist” or grouping of 28 rail cars weighing 2,700 tons rolled into two Coos towns on Wednesday, Oct. 13, along the rail bed of the St. Lawrence & Atlantic Railroad as part of an ongoing infrastructure project to bring its tracks up to current North American industry standards.
The St. Lawrence & Atlantic Railroad, known as the SLR, is owned by the privately held short-line Genessee & Wyoming Railroad.
“There are only roughly 7½ miles left to complete this multiyear rail-upgrade project,” said SLR road master Christopher Fletcher of Norton, Vt.
SLR’s New Hampshire section is 52.6 miles long, starting from the Maine border in Shelburne to the Connecticut River bridge in Stratford.
SLR’s route provides connectivity to five Coos County municipalities — Gorham, Berlin, Stark, Groveton and Stratford — and the international North American freight rail network, which includes the U.S. and Canada. There is also an interchange with the N.H. Central Railroad in Stratford.
“The SLR is a vital transportation link for existing as well as future N.H. businesses that depend on freight rail shipments,” reads a narrative prepared for the state’s five-member Executive Council.
SLR’s parent company has signed several capital improvement project agreements with the state of New Hampshire in which — dollar for dollar — it and the state each pay half the cost. These contracts must be approved by the Executive Council.
SLR’s current load weight limit is now restricted to 263,000 pounds for each railcar, while today’s standard is 286,000 pounds — a total of 12.5 tons more.
This means that Granite State businesses, including forest products, propane, plastics and other fuels, are operating at a competitive disadvantage, explained Charles Hunter, assistant vice president of government affairs at Genessee & Wyoming Railroad.
The new heavier 115-pound continuous welded steel rails will allow SLR customers to run full loads. The now obsolete old 100-pound rails, which are bolted together, rather than welded, are subject to defects, Fletcher said. “We are very excited about these projects since the rail that has not been replaced is very old.”
Originating in Portland, Maine, the SLR crosses the border between Norton, Vt., and Stanhope, Quebec, Canada, on its way to rail yards near Montreal.
The rail is manufactured at the Structural and Rail Division of Steel Dynamics, Inc. of Columbia, Ind.
When asked why the photo of the steel rails being laid down from the back of the consist makes it appear that it’s being extruded, Hunter emailed: “This steel must be hard-wearing and resistant to cracking. This is achieved by careful choice of the composition of the steel and by carefully controlling the way the hot rail is cooled (during the manufacturing process). In layman’s terms: it’s a recipe.”
The track-laying crew members are employees of L.B. Foster of Pittsburgh, Pa.
Hunter explained the offloading process: “First, the back end of the new rail from the rail train (the “consist”) is anchored to the existing track; then the train pulls forward and the string of new rail rolls through (the five-rack cars) and drops down alongside the track.”
The rest of the track replacement process then can go forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.