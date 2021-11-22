Shop Local: Gift certificates a great way to shop local

BERLIN — The Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce is trying to get everyone in the holiday spirit and help local businesses in the process through their chamber gift certificates.
The certificates can be spent at over 60 member businesses according to Chamber Director Paula Kinney. She said the businesses at which purchasers can use their gift certificates run the gamut from gift shops to grocery stores to restaurants to services. Kinney defined the certificates as the perfect “one size fits all” gift.
“We sell a ton of them every year,” Kinney said, adding the benefit of the certificates is that they help local businesses. She said all of the money spent on the certificates remains in the community.
“I am all about shop local,” Kinney said. “We are always working to promote our local businesses and encouraging people to shop local.”
There is no question that COVID-19 has negatively impacted many businesses, especially in the retail and dining sectors that have endured shutdowns, restrictions and reduced capacity so shopping local is more important than ever, she said.
Kinney said there are four ways that people can buy the gift certificates: Online by going to androscogginvalleychamber.com/onlinestore; by calling the chamber office at (603) 752-6060 and purchasing by credit card over the phone; or by mailing a check to AVCoC, 961 Main St., Berlin, N.H. 03570 to receive certificates by mail; or by stopping by the office (call to find out when they will be open).
A couple of local businesses will be offering special incentives this Friday and Saturday.
Maureen’s Boutique will be offering 25 percent off all regular priced clothing and footwear both Friday and Saturday and Greetings Jewelers will be offering 20 percent storewide or you can pick your own discount up to 50 percent off on Friday and Saturday.
