By Eileen Alexander
A friend who spent her entire professional life living and working in Los Angeles wanted to retire to a small city with lots of cultural amenities and good health-care services. She began her search on the internet and talked with friends around the country to narrow down the communities she was interested in. She then took a field trip, visiting five communities across the United States and forming an impression of each. She finally settled on a small city in western North Carolina, which is where I met her.
My friend has been thrilled with her choice. She had had a favorable experience when she visited on her field trip. The city has a vibrant downtown with restaurants, shopping and green space. Best of all, in her view, were the farmers market, a thriving art museum, a community theater with year round performances, opportunities to hear live music in outdoor settings during the summer months, a superb library and both a university and a community college with free programs.
Two hospitals and access to a variety of health-care providers helped seal the deal for her. During her first year in town, she rented an apartment and joined various groups that helped her meet people. Once sure that she had landed in the right place, she bought a home in a quiet neighborhood.
Oftentimes when we’re searching for a home in a new location, our first thoughts turn to the type of house we want to live in — the number of bedrooms, the condition of the kitchen, and how soon the roof must be replaced. But equally important, is the type of community or neighborhood you envision living in, so it’s essential to take the time to come up with a list of the factors that are most important to you.
“People with kids might be looking for a good school district, a neighborhood where it’s safe for the kids to play in the yard, and the proximity to family activities like hiking, biking, swimming and organized sports like baseball and softball leagues,” says Badger Peabody & Smith Realty Chrissy Grant.
Do you want to live in a small town or in a city? Is it important that you have access to grocery stores that carry products you like, retail stores that carry the brands you prefer, and a friendly coffee shop as a meeting place with friends? If you travel frequently, how far are you willing to travel to reach an airport? Do you prefer public transportation to owning a car? Are you happier living close to green spaces like parks and wooded areas, or is the bustle of a large city more your vibe?
These are all questions worth considering as you contemplate moving to a new locale. With concrete answers in hand, you’ll be better qualified to make decisions to ensure a smooth transition and thrive in your new neighborhood or community.
Eileen Alexander is a New Hampshire native, who made a short detour through North Carolina before returning to the Granite State. She has a yen for old homes with character, colorful flower gardens and expansive mountain views.
