BERLIN — National Apprenticeship Week is a nationwide celebration where industry, labor, equity, workforce, education, and government leaders host events to showcase the successes and value of Registered Apprenticeship for re-building our economy, advancing racial and gender equity, and supporting underserved communities. NAW is an annual event held every year from Nov. 14 through 18. It is an opportunity to highlight how Registered Apprenticeship, a proven and industry-driven training model, provides a critical talent pipeline that can help to address some of our nation’s pressing workforce challenges. 

On November 15, during NAW,  Capone Iron Corporation North Woods hosted a welding class from White Mountain Regional High School (WMRHS). Capone Iron has had several high school students interning at their facility over the last two years and established an apprenticeship program with ApprenticeshipNH in collaboration with the Department of Labor and the Community College System of N.H. It is the goal of Capone Iron to have non-paying high school internships matriculate into paying pre-apprenticeships and then into the apprenticeship program upon high school graduation. 

