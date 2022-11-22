Students in a welding class from White Mountain Regional High School are seen during a Nov. 15 tour of Capone Iron Corporation North Woods, along with welding instructor Dana Graham (back row, second from left) and Capone Irong Compliance Coordinator and Safety Liaison Lucie Kinney (front row, left). (COURTESY PHOTO)
Berlin High School pre-engineering student David Young shows the computer model of bench which he detailed from a CAD drawing by Johnson using SDS2, a 3D software program used in the steel fabrication industry. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Student interns (from left) Ryan Johnson and David Young watch the bench design being printed out on the Lightning Rail table while Capone Iron’s Production Manager, Larry Rich looks on. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Students in a welding class from White Mountain Regional High School are seen during a Nov. 15 tour of Capone Iron Corporation North Woods, along with welding instructor Dana Graham (back row, second from left) and Capone Irong Compliance Coordinator and Safety Liaison Lucie Kinney (front row, left). (COURTESY PHOTO)
Berlin High School pre-engineering student David Young shows the computer model of bench which he detailed from a CAD drawing by Johnson using SDS2, a 3D software program used in the steel fabrication industry. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Gorham High School student Ryan Johnson is seen with the bench he built at Capone Iron Corporation in Berlin for his senior project. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Student interns (from left) Ryan Johnson and David Young watch the bench design being printed out on the Lightning Rail table while Capone Iron’s Production Manager, Larry Rich looks on. (COURTESY PHOTO)
BERLIN — National Apprenticeship Week is a nationwide celebration where industry, labor, equity, workforce, education, and government leaders host events to showcase the successes and value of Registered Apprenticeship for re-building our economy, advancing racial and gender equity, and supporting underserved communities. NAW is an annual event held every year from Nov. 14 through 18. It is an opportunity to highlight how Registered Apprenticeship, a proven and industry-driven training model, provides a critical talent pipeline that can help to address some of our nation’s pressing workforce challenges.
On November 15, during NAW, Capone Iron Corporation North Woods hosted a welding class from White Mountain Regional High School (WMRHS). Capone Iron has had several high school students interning at their facility over the last two years and established an apprenticeship program with ApprenticeshipNH in collaboration with the Department of Labor and the Community College System of N.H. It is the goal of Capone Iron to have non-paying high school internships matriculate into paying pre-apprenticeships and then into the apprenticeship program upon high school graduation.
Recently, Ryan Johnson, a Gorham High welding student completed an internship with Capone Iron. During his final week, he built a bench for his senior project. Ryan also worked with Berlin High Pre-Engineering intern student, David Young. David took Ryan’s CAD drawing and detailed it in SDS2, a 3D software program used in the steel fabrication industry. Once the drawing was modeled in SDS2, it was downloaded to the Lightning Rail.
The Lighting Rail is a large printer that draws out the design on a metal table where the welder can place the pieces and tack-weld the project together in preparation for welding. Prior to this technology, welders would have to measure out their drawings manually, usually on the concrete floor with chalk, prior to tack fitting and welding.
Compliance Coordinator, Lucie Kinney who oversees the internship program, thought this was an interesting collaboration, two interns from different schools and in different CTE programs, working together to complete this project in a real-world situation. This is typical in most engineering projects where there are many people involved from concept to production and many times these people never have the opportunity to even meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.