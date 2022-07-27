CONCORD — Tourism leaders reacted this week to the news of the death in Littleton early Wednesday morning of North Conway-born White Mountains historian and longtime tourism promoter Richard “Dick” Hamilton, 86, retired former longtime president of the White Mountains Attraction Association of North Woodstock.
Hamilton in his retirement served as chair of the effort to create a memorial to the state’s iconic Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia after it tumbled off Cannon Mountain on May 3, 2003.
He is the twin brother of veteran North Conway Fire Department dispatcher Dale Hamilton. Dick Hamilton’s wife Sandy died May 30.
“Dick was 15 minutes older than me,” said Dale Wednesday when contacted for comment by the Sun. “He and I were very different: I liked to work with my hands; he liked using his head,” said his brother.
He said his brother had recently suffered two mini strokes and was a resident of an assisted living facility in Littleton over the past year.
“I think he died of a broken heart,” said Dale’s wife, Jean, referring to Sandy’s recent passing.
They said that funeral arrangements were still being worked on by the Dick and Sandy’s children, Lisa and Trevor.
Tributes from state tourism leaders were shared with the press following the news of Hamilton’s passing.
“Here at the Department of Business and Economic Affairs and the Division of Travel and Tourism Development, we are saddened to hear of the passing of Dick Hamilton on Wednesay. In many ways, the Division and the work we do promoting tourism day in and day out exists because of Dick and the work he’s done over the past six decades,” said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
He added that “Dick Hamilton was a true New Hampshire icon who dedicated his life to shaping the White Mountains into a destination that has attracted generations of visitors. His passion was tourism and he recognized its value to not only the local economy of the region, but to what has become the state’s second largest industry.”
From his early days in the industry, Hamilton’s mantra was “A rising tide lifts all boats” and Caswell said he and tourism leaders always try to emulate that.
“We seek to embody that standard today in a sector that may otherwise be competitors — instead uniting and working together in promoting the entire region. Because of those alliances and relationships, the tourism industry, critical in the region, was able to withstand challenges such as the energy crisis in the 1970s, years when it didn’t snow and leaves may not have been that colorful, up to the fall of the Old Man of the Mountains in 2003,” said Caswell.
He added that through Hamilton’s leadership, more than a dozen attractions, some of which are over 60 years old, are generational destinations for visitors from around the corner and around the world. These same attractions have also shaped the work ethic of countless high school students as their first summer job and are the backbone of the economy throughout the White Mountains.
“The White Mountains are a place that holds great affection and affinity for many; we owe that to Dick’s vision and unabashed love of them,” said Caswell.
After the fall of the Old Man of the Mountain, Hamilton served as president of the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund.
Hamilton helped spearhead the effort to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to build the Old Man of the Mountain Memorial site in Franconia Notch.
A bench in his honor was dedicated at the site by Gov. Chris Sununu in 2017.
Hamilton often told the story about how when he would drive past the Old Man of the Mountains on his way home to Littleton from North Woodstock through the Franconia Parkway each night, he would gaze up and say, “Good night, Boss!”
That phrase is on Hamilton’s commemorative paver there at the Old Man of the Mountain memorial.
The image of the Old Man has been a symbol of New Hampshire and a tourist attraction for generations, appearing on the state quarter, highway signs and license plates. The stone profile was first discovered in 1805.
Along with the late Dan Noel of North Conway and Steve Barba, formerly of the Balsams, Hamilton — who was an avid collector of White Mountain history, especially pertaining to the Grand Hotels of the White Mountains of the 19th and early 20th century — was instrumental in starting the Museum of the White Mountains on the campus of Plymouth State University.
Hamilton served for 35 years as president of White Mountains Attractions from 1970-2005.
Prior to that, he was executive director of Ski 93 Association from 1965-1970.
He went to U.S. Air Force Cadet School in 1955-1956, serving as a navigator.
He was a 1954 graduate of Kennett High School.
Charyl Reardon, current president of the White Mountains Attractions Association, praised him at a tourism update conference held at the White Mountain Hotel & Resort Wednesday.
“Dick Hamilton,” said Reardon, “was an industry leader and his leadership made of huge impact on the travel and tourism industry for New Hampshire dating back to the ‘70s.”
when he joined the White Mountains Attractions Association as their president and even after his retirement from the Association in May of 2005.
“Dick served on numerous travel and tourism boards and councils and was a powerful advocate for tourism and instrumental in getting the Kancamagus Highway and White Mountains Trail designated as National Scenic Byways. He was passionate about the White Mountains and his impact on the industry and the region will never be forgotten.
“Dick gave us and the tourism industry a strong foundation to continue to build the White Mountains region into the destination it is today. His leadership, expertise, and passion made the White Mountains a well-known and loved destination for millions worldwide.
“The Association, my colleagues and I are truly grateful to have been able to work alongside Dick and we are thankful for his all his efforts for our region, businesses, and industry. We will miss him dearly.”
