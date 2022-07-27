5-3 Saturday Feature - dick hamilton at old man of the mtn-2.jpg

Dick Hamilton at at the Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia Notch. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

CONCORD — Tourism leaders reacted this week to the news of the death in Littleton early Wednesday morning of North Conway-born White Mountains historian and longtime tourism promoter Richard “Dick” Hamilton, 86, retired former longtime president of the White Mountains Attraction Association of North Woodstock.

Hamilton in his retirement served as chair of the effort to create a memorial to the state’s iconic Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia after it tumbled off Cannon Mountain on May 3, 2003.

