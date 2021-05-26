GORHAM — The planning board started a process at its May 20 meeting that its members hope will make it easy to know when a site plan review is needed for a change of use for a business or multi-family residence.
They also gave serious thought to adopting a minor site plan review process that would allow applicants to see the difference between a full-scale review and a far simpler one.
Although site plan review requires professional surveying and/or engineering plans to be made, a minor review would likely require only a sketch plus a single-page description that could easily be kept on file.
Planning boards must be consistent, explained planning consultant Tara Bamford of East Thetford, Vt. Projects that are low-impact on both abutters and the town could be handled in a minor site plan review process, possibly at a single meeting if abutters were notified.
Currently, the board delegates some of its decision-making duties to Code Enforcement Officer John Scarinza but Bamford noted there is no statutory authority for doing so in New Hampshire.
In advance of the meeting, Bamford forwarded some distinctive descriptions that each of four northern New Hampshire towns — Carroll, Waterville Valley, Monroe and Randolph — had settled on to define their minor site plan review process.
Carroll and Waterville Valley are more like Gorham in that they have many businesses in a tourist-oriented area, Bamford said. Both Randolph and Monroe have few businesses.
Selectman planning board member Mike Waddell said he would like to see the bulk of the planning board’s time spent with either new businesses or those planning to expand in size. Adequate parking and traffic impacts are major issues in town, making quantification key to understanding whether or not any particular site is adequate in size to handle proposed changes. “I’d like to minimize the time it takes for small businesses to get the OK to move from one location to another or to plan to make modest tweaks to their footprint,” he said.
Usually the planning board meets only once a month, but if the pace does pick up it could have to meet — like the selectmen — twice a month.
Waddell suggested that building size and complex scale are other important considerations, especially if the size can described as a percentage. An 8-by-10-foot shed added somewhere on the site of the paper mill complex on the Androscoggin River would hardly be noticed, but a 100-square-foot shed added to an existing 500-square-foot shed could impact Main Street.
Bamford urged those members present as well as those who were absent to go over the wording and concepts of the minor site plan review adopted by other northern New Hampshire towns and to let her know which they like and which they don’t. “Send your thoughts to me directly,” she urged. It could take several work sessions to complete the project, Bamford said.
The meeting began with CEO Scarinza introducing Renee Albert-Pake to the board. A part-time beauty-salon operator, Albert-Pake would like to open a shop at 38 Lancaster Road (Route 2) that she shares, usually at separate hours, with another hairdresser.
Until recently, the building was occupied by GoSolar, a solar panel company. Albert-Pake anticipates having two separate sinks in the salon, four stations, only two of which will be used, and a maximum of six parked vehicles. The board approved the new use.
Bamford noted that, if the abutters had been notified, this would have been a very good example of what a minor site plan review could be in the future. Everything could have been done at one meeting.
So, too, could have Barbara LaPlante’s request a month ago to move her dog grooming business from 20 Glen Road to 212 Main St., a building previously occupied by the Vac Shop.
LaPlante does only grooming and no boarding at all and merely needs two to three parking spaces at a time. The planning board did not believe that the impact from this change in use required a site plan review.
