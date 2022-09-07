Average gasoline prices in New Hampshire have fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.81/g on Sept. 6, according to GasBuddy's survey of 875 stations in New Hampshire.
The American Automobile Association reports that lower oil prices, modest domestic gasoline demand, and a quiet hurricane season are combining to drive pump prices lower. The national average for a gallon of gas fell seven cents in the past week to $3.77. GasBuddy and AAA differ slightly in their statistics, with GasBuddy reporting the national average price at $3.75/gallon.
“According to weather analysts, it’s the first time in 25 years that a named Atlantic storm did not develop in August. That’s the good news,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, “but we still have another month of peak hurricane season, and these storms can affect gas prices by disrupting oil production and refining.”
Prices in New Hampshire are 42.1 cents lower than a month ago and stand 78.9 cents higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.02 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in New Hampshire was priced at $3.39/g on Sept. 5 while the most expensive was $4.69/g, a difference of $1.30/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.7 cents in the past week, averaging $3.75/g. The national average is down 29.5 cents from a month ago and stands 57.6 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Meanwhile, AAA reports oil prices dipped on recent lackluster Chinese manufacturing output due to lower demand for goods and new COVID-19 outbreaks in critical industrial cities. This is fueling fears that oil demand could drop in China, the world’s largest importer of crude oil.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration, domestic gas demand increased slightly from 8.43 million barrels/day to 8.59 million b/d last week. However, the rate is nearly 1 million b/d lower than the last week of August 2021. Also, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.1 million bbl to 214.5 million bbl. Although gasoline demand rose and supply tightened, lower oil prices led to falling pump prices. If oil prices continue to decline, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices drop.
Historical gasoline prices in New Hampshire and the national average going back 10 years, from GasBuddy.com:
Sept. 6, 2021: $3.02 (U.S. Average: $3.17)
Sept. 6, 2020: $2.12 (U.S. Average: $2.20)
Sept. 6, 2019: $2.48 (U.S. Average: $2.56)
Sept. 6, 2018: $2.77 (U.S. Average: $2.85)
Sept. 6, 2017: $2.70 (U.S. Average: $2.67)
Sept. 6, 2016: $2.13 (U.S. Average: $2.19)
Sept. 6, 2015: $2.30 (U.S. Average: $2.40)
Sept. 6, 2014: $3.45 (U.S. Average: $3.44)
Sept. 6, 2013: $3.63 (U.S. Average: $3.57)
Sept. 6, 2012: $3.75 (U.S. Average: $3.82)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Boston: $3.94, down 13.6 cents from last week's $4.07.
Vermont: $3.92, down 16.5 cents from last week's $4.09.
"The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC's decision to cut oil production," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "For now, price movements will be contingent on where you are, there are several disturbances in the Atlantic to keep an eye on, but we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week which should provide some additional relief."
GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide. GasBuddy data is accessible at prices.gasbuddy.com.
