Average gasoline prices in New Hampshire have fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.81/g on Sept. 6, according to GasBuddy's survey of 875 stations in New Hampshire.

The American Automobile Association reports that lower oil prices, modest domestic gasoline demand, and a quiet hurricane season are combining to drive pump prices lower. The national average for a gallon of gas fell seven cents in the past week to $3.77. GasBuddy and AAA differ slightly in their statistics, with GasBuddy reporting the national average price at $3.75/gallon.

