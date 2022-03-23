CEDC Announces New Executive Director

LANCASTER — The Coos Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors has announced Ericka Canales as the new executive director of CEDC. The change in leadership became effective Monday, March 7.
Canales has over 25 years of experience in local, state, federal, non-profit and small business industries, including owning a small business for 10 years. She has a master’s degree in environmental planning and policy. She is also a member of the Coos Cycling Club, Randolph Mountain Club, and Granite Outdoor Alliance.
In addition, she has been a board member for the Humane Society of Chittendon County and involved with the FEMA Region 1 Response Cadre.
"We are so pleased to have someone with Ericka's background, education, experience and community involvement join us in leading CEDC and serving the small businesses of the North Country," said CEDC Board President Glenn Coppelman.
Lise Howson, Canales predecessor, has accepted a new position with CEDC as the community outreach coordinator, effective Monday, March 14.
In this position, Howson will engage in community outreach to connect with and support underserved small businesses, including micro and rural businesses. The priority is to reduce barriers that underrepresented and underserved entrepreneurs often face in accessing the programs they need to recover, grow, or start their businesses.
"The CEDC Board is grateful for Lise's excellent work as executive director since 2019, and is extremely pleased that she will continue to work with us in this new, critical role," said Coppelman.
