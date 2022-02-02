COOS COUNTY — AVH Surgical Associates, the physician practice of Androscoggin Valley Hospital, a proud partner of North Country Healthcare (NCH), is pleased to welcome Dr. Geoffrey Starr to its Neurology Department. Named a Top Doctor by New Hampshire Magazine from 2017 – 2021, Dr. Starr graduated as a Medical Doctor from the University of Vermont, College of Medicine and earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from St. Michael’s College.
Dr. Starr welcomes patients at multiple North Country locations, offering the following services: EMG and EEG studies, Nerve Conduction studies, Evaluation and Management of: Peripheral nerve and muscle disorders, Seizure disorders/Epilepsy, Dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease/Tremor disorders, Stroke, Migraine/Headache and others Dr. Starr’s: subspecialty interests include: Neuromuscular Disease, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Pain Management, Neuro-imaging, Neuro-Infectious Disease.
Dr. Starr joins Dr. Beatrice Engstrand, Neurologist, at AVH Surgical Associates who also sees patients at Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, Colebrook. Dr. Engstrand’s services include, but are not limited to the following: Brain Injury, Chronic Fatigue, EEG studies, Fibromyalgia, Neuropathy, Epilepsy, Headaches, Strokes and TIAs
For an appointment with Dr. Starr (in Berlin, Lancaster or North Conway) or Dr. Engstrand (in Berlin or Colebrook), please call (603) 752-2300.
For more information about AVH, please call (603) 752-2200 or visit www.avhnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.