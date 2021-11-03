Every yea,r most people tend to wait till the snow flies to make their snow tire appointment.
Did you know that winter tires are recommended if temperatures in your area drop below 45 degrees?
When temperatures are consistently below 50 degrees. It’s a good time to make the switch.
This year, Terry at Leon Costello would like her customers to know that snow tires depending on size are not always easily available. But, so far it has been good.
Dig up your snow tires or purchase tires now to ensure that you are equipped for the season.
Leon Costello Tire Co. in Berlin carries various brands of tires, they will help customers to choose the right tire for their vehicle and driving needs. You want to be ready for winter’s worst with the right winter tires so winter weather won’t slow you down. Good tires can keep your commute on time.
The right winter tires can keep you and your vehicle on the road in whiteout blizzard conditions or over ice and slush all while maintaining your braking and traction performance when the temperature is below freezing.
Leon Costello Tires has a complete lineup of studded and studdable snow tires as well as all-weather tires.
With over 30 years in the business, Leon Costello Tire Co. is your go-to for all your tire needs. Call them at 603-752-5410 or visit them at 1701 Riverside Drive in Berlin.
