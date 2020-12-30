CONWAY — Although a Grinch-like Christmas Eve and Day rainstorm stole the natural snow from the ski touring and alpine trails, northern New Hampshire ski areas quickly got back to work rebuilding their base of snow as temperatures dropped this week.
With the drop in temperatures Monday afternoon, snowmaking resumed at all local alpine areas.
The Vail Resorts of Attitash and Wildcat are both open.
Wildcat is reporting only advanced terrain with five trails open at this point, but snowmaking crews are in expansion mode and preparing the Polecat Trail for opening on Saturday.
Black Mountain in Jackson remained closed but snowmaking was taking place around the clock, with plans to reopen Wednesday.
In the Mount Washington Valley local business operators reported a mostly positive vacation week.
“The energy vibe out there is good, it really is. People have adapted to our new protocols set by the New Hampshire ski industry,” said Ben Wilcox, general manager and president of Cranmore Mountain Resort of North Conway Tuesday.
Wilcox said Cranmore should have a fourth trail — the Skimeister to the Bandit Trail and to the North Slope — open within the next few days.
Many resorts in the state, including Cranmore, Wildcat and Attitash have limited season pass sales and day pass sales to to try to control COVID-19 impacts. Advance reservations online are required at Cranmore and most other resorts as part of that crowd control endeavor.
Other safety initiatives include discouraging the use of the base lodges as much as possible.
“It’s neat to see people arriving in the morning, popping open the back of their vehicle and setting up chairs to boot up. They then grab their skis and head to the slopes,” Wilcox said.
Bretton Woods had 15 of 63 trails open Tuesday with groomers and snowmakers hard at work. “The week so far has exceeded industry expectations so we are happy. The tubing hill re-opened today, as well, although the touring center took a hit,” said Omni Mount Washington Resort sales and marketing director Craig Clemmer.
Ski touring has had a tougher go.
“It’s not enough to ski on just yet but Prospect Farm did get a few inches Monday so at least it’s white,” said Deb Deschenes of the Jackson Ski Touring Center.
Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center did not have any ski touring but it did offer tubing and fat biking.
“Due to the demand, we strongly encourage everyone to make reservations for the tubing,” said spokesman Brandi Dichard Tuesday afternoon.
