Debi Davis Joins RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty

BERLIN — RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty announced that realtor Debi Davis has joined its top producing real estate agency. Davis brings to the office more than 13 years of local real estate knowledge. She understands the importance of providing her clients with the latest market information and industry expertise as well as helping her clients find the right home.
“I joined RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty because of their commitment to providing the highest level of service to clients and agents, as well as the opportunity to build a great real estate team, a strong community presence and to be a part of the RE/MAX global platform,” said Davis.
Davis can be contacted by calling her directly at (603) 723-2828 or by email at nhladyrealestate@gmail.com. For more information about RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty visit Teamner.com or contact the Berlin office at (603) 752-0003.
